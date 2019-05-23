Ticker
Some EU citizens turned away at UK polling stations
By EUOBSERVER
Hundreds of EU citizens have been turned away from polling stations in Britain at the European elections on Thursday, an organisation representing EU citizens in Britain, the3million, said in a statement calling for an investigation. "These European elections are significant ... as this might potentially be the last nationwide vote before our voting rights will be downgraded to potholes and bin collections in local election," it added.