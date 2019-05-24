Friday

24th May 2019

Ticker

Poll: Finland's Green party to surge in EU elections

By

Finland's Greens are set to become the country's second-largest party in Sunday's European Parliament elections winning 17.2 percent of the votes, up 7.9 percent from previous European elections in 2014, according to an Yle poll. Finlands National Coalition Party (NCP) would remain the biggest party, despite losing 2.9 percent compared to 2014. The Finns Party was polled third, growing their share of the European vote by four percent.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Dutch socialists on top in first EP election exit poll

Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans looks like the big winner in the first exit poll from the 2019 European Parliament election. British voters also cast their ballots amid predictions their prime minister is about to fall.

Opinion

EU sanctions regime cannot be an 'EU Magnitsky Act'

The debate about the choice of name should not boil down to a political muscle show against Hungary, which opposes the reference to Magnitsky because of its political relations with the Russian government.

Polling booths open in UK's limbo EU election

Polling booths have opened in the UK for EU elections, with voters not knowing if Brexit will happen, if they have a prime minister, or caring that much who their MEPs will be.

Dutch PM puts EU exit on agenda with election gamble

Dutch voters are not interested in a 'Nexit', according to polls, but prime minister Mark Rutte warned against a Dutch EU exit on the night before the EU elections at a debate with a new anti-EU kid on the block.

Exclusive

EU development aid used to put European police in Senegal

An Austrian criminal intelligence service persuaded Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini to set up a unit in Sicily against migrant smuggling, while in Senegal EU development money is financing an European-police led reform of Dakar's defence and interior ministries.

News in Brief

  1. Ireland votes for EU election and divorce referendum
  2. Report: May to announce resignation plan on Friday
  3. Leading politicians: time for EU to have female leaders
  4. Poll: Finland's Green party to surge in EU elections
  5. High demand for postal voting in Denmark
  6. Some EU citizens turned away at UK polling stations
  7. Switzerland unlikely to sign draft EU deal
  8. UK sacked defence secretary backs Johnson for leader

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Latest News

  1. Dutch socialists on top in first EP election exit poll
  2. No usage data kept for EU parliament's 'Citizens' App'
  3. EU sanctions regime cannot be an 'EU Magnitsky Act'
  4. Polling booths open in UK's limbo EU election
  5. Dutch PM puts EU exit on agenda with election gamble
  6. EU development aid used to put European police in Senegal
  7. EU should stop an insane US-Iran war
  8. EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us