By EUOBSERVER

Finland's Greens are set to become the country's second-largest party in Sunday's European Parliament elections winning 17.2 percent of the votes, up 7.9 percent from previous European elections in 2014, according to an Yle poll. Finlands National Coalition Party (NCP) would remain the biggest party, despite losing 2.9 percent compared to 2014. The Finns Party was polled third, growing their share of the European vote by four percent.