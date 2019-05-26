Sunday

26th May 2019

Former EU climate chief cheered by 40,000 activists in Denmark

By

"Public pressure and political engagement move things", former EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard and conservative Danish politician told cheering crowds at a large climate march in Copenhagen on the eve of European Parliament elections. Police estimated 40,000 people took part in the event, where Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urged voters to take young people's future into consideration when voting. Aged 16 years, Thunberg is not allowed to vote herself.

Belgium votes in hybrid EU-national election

Belgians will be electing MPs to six parliaments, on top of the European Parliament, with Greens expected to fare well at both the federal and regional levels.

EUobserved

Don't tell the Dutch - but Timmermans 'won'

The victory of the Dutch EU commissioner is news across the EU, yet the Netherlands is not allowed to publish the official result until Sunday evening.

  1. UK forecast puts Brexit Party on top, with 24 seats
  2. Exit poll: Narrow victory for Le Pen in France
  3. EU election turnout predicted at 51 percent - a 20-year high
  4. Flemish far-right in Belgian election boost
  5. Exit poll: Greek conservatives beat Syriza
  6. Kurz on top in Austria, despite Strache scandal
  7. Greens come in second in Germany, exit polls say
  8. Voter turnout rises in Europe at EU elections

  1. Thunberg: We can still fix climate, but must start today
  2. Turnout up in Slovakia, with pro-EU liberals scoring high
  3. Belgium votes in hybrid EU-national election
  4. Irish greens take Dublin in second EU exit poll
  5. EU election results to trigger top jobs scramble This WEEK
  6. Don't tell the Dutch - but Timmermans 'won'
  7. EU says goodbye to May with 'respect'
  8. Strache scandal: how big a hit will Austrian far-right take?

