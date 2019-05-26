By EUOBSERVER

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats are the winner in the German EU elections with 27.5 percent of the vote, according to several exit polls. The Greens polls second with 20.5 percent of the vote, while Merkel's junior coalition partners, the Social Democrats have slumped to 15.5 percent. Right-wing Alternative for Deutschland received 10.5 percent, while the liberal Free Democrats and the far-left Die Linke got 5.5 percent.