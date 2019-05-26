By EUOBSERVER

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz's Austrian People's Party (OVP) has a comfortable lead according to the first predictions by Austrian media. Despite Kurz's coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) collapsing this week over the video scandal of Heinz-Christian Strache, Kurz's OVP are on 34.5 percent, the Social Democrats (SPO) 23.5 percent and the FPO 17.5 percent, with the Greens on 13.5 percent. Turnout may go over 50 percent.