By EUOBSERVER

The Flemish far-right nationalist Vlaams Belang is set to become the second-largest party in the Belgian region, according to initial Belgian exit polls for the federal election. The party secured 18 percent of the votes. The separatist Flemish N-VA party got 27.6 percent. Belgium's prime minister Charles Michel told RTBF that the Vlaams Belang result, if confirmed, shows "the country is not spared from the power of populist extremists."