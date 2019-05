By EUOBSERVER

Exit polling in Greece, where the elections for the European Parliament finished at 7PM, show a big lead for the conservative New Democrat party. The ND are at 32-36 percent, according to the poll for six broadcasters, with the governing Syriza on 25-29 percent, and the neo-fascist Golden Dawn on five to seven percent. Yanis Varoufakis' Diem25 had 2.5 to 4.5 percent, possibly securing it one seat.