By EUOBSERVER

A forecast by poll aggregator Britain Elects has put the Brexit Party of Nigel Farage in first place in the UK European elections, with 24 seats. The forecast sees the Liberal Democrats gaining 14 seats, to a total of 15, with Labour losing six, to have 14 MEPs, and the Conservatives losing nine, leaving them with 10 MEPs. The Greens would pick up one seat, to have four MEPs.