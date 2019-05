By EUOBSERVER

The Greens are set to become the fourth-biggest party, according to the European Parliament's first official projections, with 71 MEPs, up from 52. The centre-right EPP would remain the biggest party with 173 MEPs. The socialists could end up with 147 MEPs, liberals with 102 and the far-left with 42. The conservative ECR is to get 58 seats, populists and nationalists could get 113 seats in total.