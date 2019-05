By EUOBSERVER

Romanian voters punished the corruption-tainted ruling PSD party in European Parliament (EP) elections Sunday, with an 11 point drop to just 23 percent, exit polls said. Voters also said the PSD should not reverse anti-corruption reforms in a non-binding referendum the same day. The centre-right opposition PNL party came top in the EP vote with 29 percent. A new liberal bloc called USR-Plus came third with 23 percent.