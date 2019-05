By EUOBSERVER

The ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party won EU elections in Poland with 42 percent, compared to 32 percent in 2014, beating the European Coalition, a pro-EU group, on 39 percent, exit polls said. The new Spring party of openly-gay politician Robert Biedron got six percent. The "decisive blow" for the future of Poland will come in autumn national elections, PiS leader Jarolslaw Kaczynski said.