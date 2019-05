By EUOBSERVER

Greek prime minster Alexis Tsipras has called early national elections after his ruling Syriza party lost badly to the opposition New Democrat (ND) conservatives on Sunday night in the European Parliament elections. Elections in Greece had been expected by October, but will now be in June. Exit polls had put ND on 32-36 percent, according to the poll for six broadcasters, with the governing Syriza on 25-29 percent.