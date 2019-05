By EUOBSERVER

Manfred Weber, the lead candidate of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) on Sunday said like-minded parties seeking a stronger Europe need to unite and join forces. "That is my invitation to the socialists, the liberals, and also to the Greens - and having the figures in mind, the Greens are also the winners of the day - and that is why the Greens are possible partners," he said.