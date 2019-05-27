By EUOBSERVER

Socialist 'Spitzenkandidat' for the EU Commission presidency, Frans Timmermans, said Sunday he wanted to forge a "progressive coalition" in the EU parliament with liberals, greens and the far-left groups. The Socialists came second with 152 seats behind centre-right EPP's 180 seats. "My worry is when [Manfred] Weber and EPP talk about stability, they mean 'let's keep things as they are', and we need to make bold decisions," he said.