Monday

27th May 2019

Ticker

Russia-critical banker elected president of Lithuania

By

A former central banker, and political independent, Gitanas Nauseda won Lithuania's presidential election on Sunday against centre-right former finance minister, Ingrida Simonyte, in the second round of the elections. Nauseda will replace president Dalia Grybauskaite, often dubbed the Baltic nation's 'Iron Lady'. She could not run again after two terms in the post. Nauseda has pledged to maintain Grybauskaite's strict tone toward Russia.

Spanish socialist leader strengthened by EU vote

The Spanish social democrats becomes the biggest national group among the European socialists, after winning the Spanish European election - which also sees a Catalan separatist in jail elected as MEP.

Romania backs president's justice reform gamble

Romanian voters have backed the president's justice reform gamble and dealt an electoral blow to the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the European elections, as the centre-right parties surged to over 50 percent of the vote.

Salvini triumphs in Italy

The League, Italy's far-right party, doubled its vote in European elections compared to the national elections in 2018, while the other governing party, the Five Star Movement (M5S), lost half of its voters.

Analysis

Key takeaways from the European elections

European voters upset the status quo in the new European Parliament, breaking the monopoly of the mainstream centre-right and centre-left. Here are the key points from the 2019 vote.

News in Brief

