By EUOBSERVER

A former central banker, and political independent, Gitanas Nauseda won Lithuania's presidential election on Sunday against centre-right former finance minister, Ingrida Simonyte, in the second round of the elections. Nauseda will replace president Dalia Grybauskaite, often dubbed the Baltic nation's 'Iron Lady'. She could not run again after two terms in the post. Nauseda has pledged to maintain Grybauskaite's strict tone toward Russia.