By EUOBSERVER

Romania's supreme court on Monday upheld a conviction of abuse of office and a 3.5-year jail sentence against ruling Social Democrat Party's leader, Liviu Dragnea, Reuters reported. Dragnea's PSD party had clashed with the EU over judicial independence. Dragnea, who is also speaker of the lower house of parliament, appealed the initial verdict last year, but the conviction is now final. Dragnea was earlier also convicted of election fraud.