Monday

27th May 2019

Ticker

Austrian chancellor loses power over corruption affair

By

Austrian centre-right chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been ousted from office after a no-confidence vote in which his former allies, the far-right FPO, as well as the opposition centre-left SPO and Green Jetzt Paris attacked his handing of the recent FPO corruption scandal. The vote camde despite Kurz's OVP party coming top in the European Parliament election. Austria will be run by a caretaker government until elections in September.

'Pan-European' Volt and DieM25 manage one MEP each

The new pro-EU Volt Europe party participated in eight EU countries but only won a seat in Germany - where former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis failed to get elected. His DieM25 did win an MEP seat- back in Greece.

Spanish socialist leader strengthened by EU vote

The Spanish social democrats becomes the biggest national group among the European socialists, after winning the Spanish European election - which also sees a Catalan separatist in jail elected as MEP.

Romania backs president's justice reform gamble

Romanian voters have backed the president's justice reform gamble and dealt an electoral blow to the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the European elections, as the centre-right parties surged to over 50 percent of the vote.

