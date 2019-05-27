By EUOBSERVER

Austrian centre-right chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been ousted from office after a no-confidence vote in which his former allies, the far-right FPO, as well as the opposition centre-left SPO and Green Jetzt Paris attacked his handing of the recent FPO corruption scandal. The vote camde despite Kurz's OVP party coming top in the European Parliament election. Austria will be run by a caretaker government until elections in September.