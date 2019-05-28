Tuesday

28th May 2019

Report: Spain wants EU to consider carbon 'border tax'

Spanish ministers Teresa Ribera (energy) and Maria Jesus Montero (budget) sent a letter last week to the European Commission proposing an assessment of a carbon tax for all imports, Reuters reported Monday. "Custom duties are traditional own budgetary resources; therefore, a carbon border tax would perfectly fit within the traditional EU approach on this field," the letter said. French president Emmanuel Macron also supports a carbon border tax.

'Pan-European' Volt and DieM25 manage one MEP each

The new pro-EU Volt Europe party participated in eight EU countries but only won a seat in Germany - where former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis failed to get elected. His DieM25 did win an MEP seat- back in Greece.

Spanish socialist leader strengthened by EU vote

The Spanish social democrats becomes the biggest national group among the European socialists, after winning the Spanish European election - which also sees a Catalan separatist in jail elected as MEP.

