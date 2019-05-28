Ticker
Report: Spain wants EU to consider carbon 'border tax'
By EUOBSERVER
Spanish ministers Teresa Ribera (energy) and Maria Jesus Montero (budget) sent a letter last week to the European Commission proposing an assessment of a carbon tax for all imports, Reuters reported Monday. "Custom duties are traditional own budgetary resources; therefore, a carbon border tax would perfectly fit within the traditional EU approach on this field," the letter said. French president Emmanuel Macron also supports a carbon border tax.