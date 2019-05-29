Ticker
Kosovo border raids put Serbian troops on high alert
By EUOBSERVER
Serbia ordered on Tuesday its troops near the border with Kosovo to be on high alert after Serb-populated areas were raided by Kosovo police, in an operation which Kosovo said was targeted against organised crime and smuggling. Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic told his troops to stay ready to protect Serbia's ethnic diaspora if necessary. Majority-Albanian Kosovo broke away from Serbia following a Nato bombing campaign in 1999.