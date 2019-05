By EUOBSERVER

The UK parliament speaker, John Bercow, plans to stay in his post despite accusations among pro-Brexit MPss he has unfairly helped pro-EU MPs in his parliamentary decisions and wants to thwart a no-deal Brexit. Speaking to the Guardian, he said it was not "sensible to vacate the chair" while there are major issues before parliament. Bercow was first elected 10 years ago and re-elected unopposed in 2015 and 2017.