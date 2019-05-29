Ticker
Schwarzenegger and Thunberg join forces in Vienna
By EUOBSERVER
Sweden's young climate activist Greta Thunberg together with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen opened the R20 Austrian World Summit in Vienna on Tuesday. The annual event was established in 2011 by Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's environmental organisation R20 Regions of Climate Action, who also spoke at the event, pushing for "less talk, more action".