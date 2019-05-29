Ticker
Labour expels Blair spin doctor for voting LibDem
By EUOBSERVER
The UK's opposition Labour party expelled on Tuesday its former spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, who served as press secretary to Labour prime minister Tony Blair, after he admitted voting for the Liberal Democrats in last week's EU elections. He said he had voted tactically for the pro-EU party. A Labour party spokeswoman told the Guardian that "support for another political party or candidate is incompatible with party membership".