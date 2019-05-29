Ticker
German YouTube stars criticise AKK over 'censorship'
By EUOBSERVER
German CDU leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has come under fire from YouTube stars after calling for more discussion about regulation of political opinions in the digital sphere around election time. She spoke after a European election video by YouTuber Rezo urged voters to shun the ruling parties over their failure to act on climate change. YouTubers have now launched a petition calling for an end to attacks on free speech.