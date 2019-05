By EUOBSERVER

The UN Working Group of Arbitrary Detention has called on Spain to "immediately release" three Catalans imprisoned for their involvement in the independence movement. Oriol Junqueras, former vice-president of The Catalan regional government, and Jordi Cuixart, as well as, Jordi Sanchez - both civil society leaders, have all been in jail for around a year and a half, and are currently in a court case charged with rebellion.