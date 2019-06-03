Ticker
First female chancellor heads Austrian government
By EUOBSERVER
The head of Austria's highest court, Brigitte Bierlein, has been appointed the country's first female chancellor, in charge of a caretaker government until elections in September. Sebastian Kurz's conservative-led coalition government was ousted last week after losing a motion of no-confidence in parliament following a scandal where his coalition partner, the Austrian People's Party, was caught in a secretly-filmed corruption scandal.