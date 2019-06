By EUOBSERVER

Leader of the German Social Democrats (SPD), Andrea Nahles, resigned on Sunday after the poor result for her party in the EU elections, where the SPD came third behind Angela Merkel's CDU and the Greens. Nahles became the SPD's first female leader in April 2018 when she replaced former EU Parliament president, Martin Schulz. German chancellor Angela Merkel pledged the coalition government would continue.