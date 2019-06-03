By EUOBSERVER

Just a week after the European parliament elections, Poland's Peasants Party walked away from a coalition of pro-European opposition parties which did not bring the party as good a result in the EU elections as expected. Peasants' leader Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said conservative voters were not pleased with leftist groups taking part in the coalition. The next Polish parliamentary elections must be held no later than November 2019.