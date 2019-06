By EUOBSERVER

Former Donald Trump adviser and populist campaigner, Steve Bannon's dream of running an academy for ultra-conservatives in an historic state-owned monastery north of Rome has suffered a setback, as Italy's ministry of culture withdrew permission to Bannon's partner, a religious lobbying group Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI), to use the venue. DHI had leased the monastery for 19 years. Bannon promised to contest the decision.