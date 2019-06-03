Monday

3rd Jun 2019

Ticker

Hungary postpones controversial judicial reform

By

Hungary will "postpone indefinitely" disputed plans for a parallel judicial system to rule in public administration cases, Gergely Gulyas, head of the prime minister's office, told press on 30 May. A motion will be tabled in parliament to postpone the establishment of new administrative courts, he said. The European Parliament voted last year to open an Article 7 procedure which could ultimately strip Hungary of its EU voting rights.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Trump advocates no-deal Brexit on eve of UK visit

Johnson and Farage in charge, a no-deal Brexit, chlorinated chicken in British shops, and privatised healthcare - that is what the UK should head towards, Trump and his ambassador have said.

Stakeholder

FIFA's schools programme aims to reach 700m children

Football clubs today invest huge sums of money in youth development and court talented young players from an early age. Children are the future – not only where football is concerned, but also for society in general.

Feature

Vestager takes centre-stage in Danish election fight

'Climate, border control - and Margrethe Vestager'. As Danes prepare to vote, the future role of their European commissioner for competition has been added to the domestic election debate.

Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans

The UN is looking for another $60m by mid-June to stave off hunger in the Gaza Strip in the hopes of averting another flashpoint. The demand follows a two-day war earlier this month that killed 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

Opinion

The European choice in Libya

The EU has no principled stance, nor does it have a coherent strategy in the Arab world.

News in Brief

  1. Greek conservatives polled to oust Tsipras in July elections
  2. First female chancellor heads Austrian government
  3. More women elected to European parliament
  4. Hungary postpones controversial judicial reform
  5. German SPD leader resigns after bad EU elections result
  6. Poland's pro-EU opposition splits after EU election
  7. Bannon's alt-right academy without Italian home
  8. UN demands release of Catalan prisoners in Spain

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  2. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  4. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  5. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  6. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  7. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”

Latest News

  1. Trump advocates no-deal Brexit on eve of UK visit
  2. FIFA's schools programme aims to reach 700m children
  3. Vestager takes centre-stage in Danish election fight
  4. Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans
  5. The European choice in Libya
  6. Wanted: new rapporteurs for 'orphaned' EU bills
  7. Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says
  8. Let's stick together - in defence of EU 'cohesion' policy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us