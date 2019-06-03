Ticker
Hungary postpones controversial judicial reform
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary will "postpone indefinitely" disputed plans for a parallel judicial system to rule in public administration cases, Gergely Gulyas, head of the prime minister's office, told press on 30 May. A motion will be tabled in parliament to postpone the establishment of new administrative courts, he said. The European Parliament voted last year to open an Article 7 procedure which could ultimately strip Hungary of its EU voting rights.