Greece's conservative opposition party, New Democracy (ND), is polling to oust the ruling socialist Syriza government in national elections on 7 July, with a lead of around nine percent, according to a Pulse poll published by SKAI on Sunday. Support for ND stands between 31.5 and 36.5 percent compared to 22.5 to 27.5 percent for Syriza. ND secured 12 of the country's 13 regions in local elections on Sunday.