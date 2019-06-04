By EUOBSERVER

Marking the 30th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square democracy protests, EU foreign chief Federica Mogherini has urged Beijing to "immediate[ly] release" the human rights defenders and lawyers still detained and convicted. "We expect the legal safeguards and due process rights of those detained in connection with the 1989 events," she said, naming six individuals: Huang Qi, Gao Zhisheng, Ge Jueping, Pastor Wang Yi, Xu Lin, and Chen Jiahong.