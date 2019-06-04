Ticker
Italy's Conte threatens to quit unless coalition solves spat
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte warned on Monday in a dramatic press conference that the two parties governing Italy must put internal differences to rest, or face early elections. The Five Star Movement and the League are at odds over a range of issues, including migration policy, taxes and infrastructure projects. The situation has intensified since the League won 34 percent in the European elections last month.