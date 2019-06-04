By EUOBSERVER

Finland's social democrat prime minister-designate, Antti Rinne, announced on Monday that his new government will include 19 ministers from five parties. The coalition will have a solid majority, with 116 seats, and make Rinne the country's first leftwing prime minister in 16 years. The Greens, one of the biggest winners in April's elections, will get the foreign and environment minister posts. Finland takes over the EU presidency from 1 July.