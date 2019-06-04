Ticker
EU has spent €450m on genome-editing research
By EUOBSERVER
The European Union has invested more €450m in research projects related to genome-editing, which "can cure or treat patients affected by life-threatening diseases" EU science commissioner Carloes Moedas told MEPs. He said the European Commission was "exploring different activities to stimulate and inform the scientific and social debate on the applications of genome editing technologies for healthcare", including an EU-wide survey of citizens' opinions on such technologies.