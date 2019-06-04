By EUOBSERVER

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet on Tuesday with Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor and son-in-law of US president Donald Trump, a commission spokeswoman said. Juncker will discuss "geopolitical issues", and the Middle East situation with Kushner, who has been drawing up a peace plan. The meeting came at Kushner's request, the spokeswoman said. The EU's foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini will also join the discussions.