By EUOBSERVER

Senior financial advisors to Italy's ruling far-right League party, Claudio Borghi and Alberto Bagnai, have championed the idea of creating a de facto parallel currency to the euro in order to pay down government debt. The new financial instruments would be called "mini-bills of treasury" or "BOTs", the Financial Times newspaper reported. The idea has fuelled concern the League might return to previous policies of exiting the single currency.