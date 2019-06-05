Wednesday

5th Jun 2019

Italy's League party fuels concern on euro exit

By

Senior financial advisors to Italy's ruling far-right League party, Claudio Borghi and Alberto Bagnai, have championed the idea of creating a de facto parallel currency to the euro in order to pay down government debt. The new financial instruments would be called "mini-bills of treasury" or "BOTs", the Financial Times newspaper reported. The idea has fuelled concern the League might return to previous policies of exiting the single currency.

Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics

The leader of the Danish Social Democrats, Mette Frederiksen, is poised to win national elections on Wednesday and complete a shift of power in all the three Nordic EU countries to having social democrat leaders.

European Parliament cannot shut door to Catalan MEPs

Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras and Toni Comin, former members of the Catalan government who are currently in exile or in pre-trial detention, have been elected by 1,720,500 citizens of Spain and Catalonia to represent them in the European Parliament.

Tajani urged to allow Catalan MEPs into parliament

Two Catalonian separatists MEPs elected last week - including former leader Carles Puigdemont - have been barred from accrediting with the European Parliament until they sign a constitutional oath in Madrid. The pair fear arrest if they return to Spain.

EU guilty of Libya migrant 'tragedy', ICC lawsuit says

EU states' efforts to "deter" migrants from Libya have helped kill more than 14,000 people and exposed 40,000 others to "crimes against humanity", according to a lawsuit filed in The Hague on Monday.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  2. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  4. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  5. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  6. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  7. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”

  1. Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics
  2. Czech PM attacks EU after fraud report prompts outrage
  3. European Parliament cannot shut door to Catalan MEPs
  4. Tajani urged to allow Catalan MEPs into parliament
  5. Complexity of EU health data exchange 'underestimated'
  6. EU guilty of Libya migrant 'tragedy', ICC lawsuit says
  7. Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections
  8. Trump advocates no-deal Brexit on eve of UK visit

