Ticker
French banker says euro should battle dollar on world stage
By EUOBSERVER
French central bank chief, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said in Paris Tuesday the EU ought to promote the euro as an alternative to US and Chinese currencies in international transactions to help "protect our businesses against foreign exchange risks or legal disputes abroad". The French banker, who is running to be the next European Central Bank chief, said dollar-dominance was "a clear advantage in the exercise of American power".