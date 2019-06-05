By EUOBSERVER

British Brexit Party MEP Nigel Farage could face European Parliament (EP) sanctions, including fines, after refusing to attend a special hearing on alleged financial irregularities on Wednesday. The EP called him in after media reports he had received hundreds of thousands of pounds from British pro-Brexit businessman Arron Banks but had failed to declare it in his EP disclosure. "What is this but an EU kangaroo court?" Farage said.