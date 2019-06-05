Ticker
Facebook ought to roll out EU rulings, court adviser says
By EUOBSERVER
An EU court jurist, Maciej Szpunar, has advised the court to force Facebook to remove offensive content from its pages worldwide, if they are banned by national authorities in a European member state. "This opinion undermines the long-standing principle that one country should not have the right to limit free expression in other countries," Facebook said Tuesday, in an ongoing case brought by an Austrian Green politician.