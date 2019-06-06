By EUOBSERVER

Denmark's social-liberal party, formerly led by EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager, doubled support in Wednesday's national elections (8.6 percent), and pledged to back social democrat leader, Mette Frederiksen (25,9 percent), to form a new government, replacing liberal leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen (23,4 percent) as prime minister. The anti-migrant, eurosceptic Danish Peoples Party came third (8.7 percent), losing half of its seats, while a new hard-right party entered parliament.