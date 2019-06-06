Thursday

6th Jun 2019

Ticker

Vestager's Danish pro-EU party doubles in national elections

By

Denmark's social-liberal party, formerly led by EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager, doubled support in Wednesday's national elections (8.6 percent), and pledged to back social democrat leader, Mette Frederiksen (25,9 percent), to form a new government, replacing liberal leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen (23,4 percent) as prime minister. The anti-migrant, eurosceptic Danish Peoples Party came third (8.7 percent), losing half of its seats, while a new hard-right party entered parliament.

Opinion

Nord Stream 2: Gazprom's desperate moves

Gazprom's argument - that the application of the directive is discriminatory and retroactive - looks more like a desperate grasping at legal straws.

Decision on migrant-returns hits parliament logjam

Home affairs ministers are set to endorse reforms for tougher EU return laws to send unwanted migrants home. But an absent lead MEP on the file and a wary EU parliament means their agreement may not amount to much.

Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics

The leader of the Danish Social Democrats, Mette Frederiksen, is poised to win national elections on Wednesday and complete a shift of power in all the three Nordic EU countries to having social democrat leaders.

