Thursday

6th Jun 2019

Ticker

680,000 sign petition for Hungary to join EPPO

By

Some 680,000 signatures in Hungary have been collected to pressure Viktor Orban's nationalist government into joining the EU's new public prosecutor office (EPPO), set to launch next year. Hungary is one of six EU states that have so far refused to join the body, which will have powers to investigate and launch criminal charges in cross-border cases. Olaf, the EU's anti-fraud office, says Hungary needs to repay misspent EU funds.

Opinion

Orban-style 'media capture' is spreading across Europe

We hear a lot about the threats of social media and misinformation to our democracies. What we don't hear about is another anti-democratic disease that has already claimed multiple victims across the continent - 'media capture'.

Opinion

Nord Stream 2: Gazprom's desperate moves

Gazprom's argument - that the application of the directive is discriminatory and retroactive - looks more like a desperate grasping at legal straws.

Decision on migrant-returns hits parliament logjam

Home affairs ministers are set to endorse reforms for tougher EU return laws to send unwanted migrants home. But an absent lead MEP on the file and a wary EU parliament means their agreement may not amount to much.

