By EUOBSERVER

Some 680,000 signatures in Hungary have been collected to pressure Viktor Orban's nationalist government into joining the EU's new public prosecutor office (EPPO), set to launch next year. Hungary is one of six EU states that have so far refused to join the body, which will have powers to investigate and launch criminal charges in cross-border cases. Olaf, the EU's anti-fraud office, says Hungary needs to repay misspent EU funds.