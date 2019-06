By EUOBSERVER

Spanish socialist MEP Iratxe Garcia has officially launched a bid for the Socialists and Democrats group leadership in the European Parliament. The current group leader is German MEP Udo Bullman. The group will choose its new leader on 18 June. The Spanish Socialist party, PSOE, has the largest delegation in the group with 20 MEPs, while Germany's delegation shrank to 16 seats in the new parliament.