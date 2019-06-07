Ticker
Estonia announces its next commission candidate
By EUOBSERVER
Estonia's government has moved quickly on naming the country's next commissioner, with a proposal from prime minister Juri Ratas to submit Centre Party minister, Kadri Simson, as a candidate approved on Thursday. The next commission will not take office before 1 November 2019, but the Estonian seat could become vacant before, as the current Estonian commissioner Andrus Ansip was elected a member of the European parliament in May.