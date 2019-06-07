Friday

7th Jun 2019

China's Huawei sign deal to build Russia's 5G network

By

Russia's top cellphone operator MTS has signed an agreement with China's Huawei to develop 5G technology, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the signing ceremony in Moscow. US president Donald Trump banned US companies from selling high-tech equipment to Huawei in May over suspicions it is used for spying by Beijing, while more than ten EU countries are preparing to auction 5G licences this year.

EU six hold informal dinner on top jobs

Six EU leaders representing the three most-successful political blocs in the EU elections last month are meeting in Brussels on Friday to start talks on Europe's top jobs.

'A Europe that protects': what does that actually mean?

Current challenges to the rule of law, an independent civil society, and the equal treatment of minorities are just as much in need of tackling as are the challenges of globalisation, migration, and digitalisation.

Malta's ex-commissioner loses court case against EU

John Dalli was ousted as European Commissioner for health in 2012 over a tobacco-lobbying scandal. On Thursday, the general court of the European Union dismissed his case against the European Commission.

Orban-style 'media capture' is spreading across Europe

We hear a lot about the threats of social media and misinformation to our democracies. What we don't hear about is another anti-democratic disease that has already claimed multiple victims across the continent - 'media capture'.

  1. Labour beat Farage's Brexit party in UK byelection
  2. Warning on 'Uber-isation' of European cocaine trade
  3. EU 'risks not meeting 2020 renewables target'
  4. China's Huawei sign deal to build Russia's 5G network
  5. May steps down as UK Conservative leader
  6. Trump assures Irish Brexit border 'wall' would work well
  7. Estonia announces its next commission candidate
  8. Spanish MEP to run for Socialist group chief

