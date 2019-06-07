By EUOBSERVER

Russia's top cellphone operator MTS has signed an agreement with China's Huawei to develop 5G technology, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the signing ceremony in Moscow. US president Donald Trump banned US companies from selling high-tech equipment to Huawei in May over suspicions it is used for spying by Beijing, while more than ten EU countries are preparing to auction 5G licences this year.