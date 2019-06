By EUOBSERVER

"Slowdown in shifting towards renewable electricity implies that we might not meet the EU 2020 target," George Pufan, in charge of a new report by the EU Court of Auditors, warned on Thursday. Although wind and solar power recorded strong growth since 2005, there has been a slowdown since 2014, with half of EU member states now facing a significant challenge in meeting their 2020 renewables target.